Lancaster Police seek help in identifying suspected booze thief at Weis Markets store

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a pair of suspected retail thefts that occurred Feb. 14 and 15 at a Weis Market store on Fruitville Pike.

According to police, one of the suspects in the two incidents came into the store, located at 1700 Fruitville Pike, on both dates. In the course of the incidents, the suspect took nearly $300 worth of alcoholic beverages.

He then left the scene in an older-model green Honda Civic sedan after both suspected thefts, police say.