Lancaster City Police searching for suspect in auto theft

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police are investigating the theft of a burgundy 2012 Nissan Rogue.
The owner of the vehicle parked on the 100 block of N. Duke Street on the morning of Jan. 11 before going into work. When the owner returned to the parking space at the end of the day, the vehicle was gone.
Police contacted the Lancaster Safety Coalition (LSC) to see if any evidence of the crime had been recorded. The LSC operator found that an unknown male suspect got into the vehicle and drove away in it around 4:30 p.m.
Further review of the recordings resulted in the image of the suspect above. The suspect is described as a "light-skinned male wearing black pants, black shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt and black face mask."
Anyone with information on this theft or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.