Lancaster City Police searching for suspect in auto theft

Police are investigating the theft of a 2012 Nissan Rogue in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police are investigating the theft of a burgundy 2012 Nissan Rogue.

The owner of the vehicle parked on the 100 block of N. Duke Street on the morning of Jan. 11 before going into work. When the owner returned to the parking space at the end of the day, the vehicle was gone.

Police contacted the Lancaster Safety Coalition (LSC) to see if any evidence of the crime had been recorded. The LSC operator found that an unknown male suspect got into the vehicle and drove away in it around 4:30 p.m.

Further review of the recordings resulted in the image of the suspect above. The suspect is described as a "light-skinned male wearing black pants, black shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt and black face mask."