Lancaster County man accused of stealing Pride flag from city home

Shawn Gollatz, 40, was identified by video footage of the alleged theft and stopped by police when he returned to the scene later to harass the victims.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing theft charges after authorities say he stole a Pride flag from the porch of a home in downtown Lancaster last month.

Shawn Patrick Gollatz, 40, of Millersville, was charged this week with a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking after an investigation of the alleged theft, which occurred on May 7 and was reported to police on May 13, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say Gollatz stole the flag from a home on the 700 block of Sixth Street at about 7:50 a.m.

The victim provided video footage of the theft to Lancaster City Police. On the video, a tall, thin, white male suspect dressed in dark clothing is seen approaching the porch. He takes the flag and continues east toward Ruby Street with the flag in his possession, according to the DA's Office.

On May 30, police were dispatched to the same home for the report of a harassment in progress. Police stopped and identified Gollatz, who was determined to be a positive match as the theft suspect seen in the video footage, according to prosecutors.