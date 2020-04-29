Lancaster Police seek to identify suspects in theft of John Deere lawn tractor from Home Depot store

Police say two men loaded the tractor onto the back of a pickup truck Saturday night and fled

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating the theft of a John Deere lawn tractor from a Home Depot store on Saturday.

The alleged theft occurred on April 25 at the home improvement store, located on the 1700 block of Fruitville Pike.

According to police, at about 7:19 p.m., two male suspects stole the tractor by loading it onto the back of a pickup truck before fleeing.

Surveillance video captured an image of the truck, believed to be an early 1990's GMC Sierra, police say.