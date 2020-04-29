Lancaster Police seek to identify suspects in theft of John Deere lawn tractor from Home Depot store

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating the theft of a John Deere lawn tractor from a Home Depot store on Saturday.
The alleged theft occurred on April 25 at the home improvement store, located on the 1700 block of Fruitville Pike.
According to police, at about 7:19 p.m., two male suspects stole the tractor by loading it onto the back of a pickup truck before fleeing.
Surveillance video captured an image of the truck, believed to be an early 1990's GMC Sierra, police say.
Anyone with information on this incident, the suspects or vehicle is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.