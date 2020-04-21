Lancaster Police seek help in identifying suspect in porch package theft

Police say the man stole a package from a porch on the 300 block of West James Street at about 1:28 a.m. Monday

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are seeking help in identifying a man they accuse of pilfering a package from a porch.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred at about 1:28 a.m. on Monday. The owner of a home on the 300 block of West James Street reported that the external cameras he had mounted captured images of a male suspect who stole a package from his porch.

Police say the footage shows the suspect approaching the residence with a woman, who continued walking east. The man walked to the porch, picked up a package, and walked in the same direction as the woman.

The suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20 or 30's, who was last seen wearing a dark watch cap, dark hooded zip up jacket, white tee shirt and dark sweatpants with white stripes on the sides.