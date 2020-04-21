Lancaster Police seek help in identifying suspect in porch package theft

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are seeking help in identifying a man they accuse of pilfering a package from a porch.
According to police, the alleged incident occurred at about 1:28 a.m. on Monday. The owner of a home on the 300 block of West James Street reported that the external cameras he had mounted captured images of a male suspect who stole a package from his porch.
Police say the footage shows the suspect approaching the residence with a woman, who continued walking east. The man walked to the porch, picked up a package, and walked in the same direction as the woman.
The suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20 or 30's, who was last seen wearing a dark watch cap, dark hooded zip up jacket, white tee shirt and dark sweatpants with white stripes on the sides.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.