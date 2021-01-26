Lancaster Police seek help in identifying access device fraud suspect

Police say this man used a victim's credit/debit card to make several transactions totaling more than $200 earlier this month.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a suspected access device fraud case that occurred earlier this month in the city.

The victim told police they lost a wallet containing several credit/debit cards on Jan. 9, police say. On Jan. 11, the victim received notice from their bank that at least one of the missing cards had been used to make several transactions, both in-person and online.

The total amount of fraudulent purchases made exceeded $200, police say.

The victim's bank provided information on the various purchases, which the victim shared with police. Investigators were able to obtain an image of the suspect they believe made a purchase at one of the locations by accessing the video surveillance cameras at a Family Dollar store located on the 400 block of N. Franklin St., police say.

Police say the suspect made a purchase at the store shortly before 8 p.m. on Jan. 9.

The suspect is a light-skinned man with a heavy build who was wearing a mask, a light-colored jacket, a red hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and blue or green sandals, according to police.