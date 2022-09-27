Lancaster police searching for two charged with firearms violations

Quindon Hill and Christian Figueroa-Ortiz are wanted for outstanding warrants along with additional firearms and theft charges from a Sept. 17 incident.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is searching for two men wanted for theft and firearm charges.

On Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:36 p.m. two Lancaster officers conducted a traffic stop after spotting a white Ford Fusion sedan with an inspection violation.

The stop was conducted at the parking lot of an A-Plus gas station located at 111 W. Orange St. Officials say the driver of the car, Quindon Hill, exited the car and attempted to enter the store, but was motioned back by officers.

Officers on the scene reportedly observed a bullet hole in the passenger side rear-view mirror.

There were four others inside the car, three people were in the back seat, two of who were minors. Christian Figueroa-Ortiz was reportedly in the passenger seat of the car.

The three in the back car seats were reportedly wearing dark-colored sweatshirts with the hoods up and either a balaclava or surgical masks covering their faces. Officers identified this as suspicious given the outside temperature in the mid-70s.

One of the juveniles was found to be in possession of a firearm. On-scene officers also observed drug paraphernalia and a firearm magazine in plain view in the car.

The juvenile with the gun was reportedly taken into custody and the remaining males were released.

On Sept. 19, a search warrant was executed on the vehicle. Three more firearms were located, two of which were stolen, and one with a destroyed serial number.

Detectives also found drug paraphernalia inside the car.

Based on the evidence located inside the car, Polcie charged Hill with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia, a traffic violation, and one count of a person not to possess a firearm.

Figueroa-Ortiz has been charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two of the juveniles have been charged with firearms charges. They have since been arrested.

Hill and Figueroa-Ortiz have outstanding warrants for their arrests on top of the listed charges.