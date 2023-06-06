Lancaster police searching for alleged car theft suspect

Police stated that Emmanuel Remmy, 18, allegedly stole a Kia vehicle in late May of 2023, and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to Detective Smith, Remmy has been charged with one count of theft, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Police additionally noted that there has been an increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in recent months.

Anyone with information regarding Emmanuel Remmy's whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask to speak to Det. Smith or a working detective.