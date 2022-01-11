Lancaster Police search for man after he allegedly committed arson and ran from officers

Crews responded to two fires at an apartment building in Lancaster County last week. During the second incident, officials say they saw a man who fled the area.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster officials are searching for a man who they say attempted to light an apartment building on fire and ran from police multiple times.

On Jan. 4 around 4:40 a.m., the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a fire that started to burn the outside of a building on the 500 block of Poplar Street.

After investigating, officials say they determined the fire was set on purpose.

On Jan. 5, crews responded to another fire on the second-floor balcony of the same apartment building. While investigating, they saw 31-year-old Alvin Chambers, who officials say one victim knows.

Lancaster police found Chambers in a red Honda SUV around Laurel and Lafayette streets and tried to stop him, but Chambers sped away and avoided arrest.

Officials say East Lampeter Township Police then saw Chambers' car by the 2200 block of US Route 30, but Chambers fled once again.

Chambers is wanted on two counts of arson, 11 counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of criminal mischief by fire, two counts of loitering and prowling at night, and two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.