Lancaster Police identify suspect in Friday night shooting that left one man injured

Isaiah Rodriguez, 26, of Columbia, is accused of shooting a 41-year-old male victim after a large fight at a party on the first block of N. Mulberry St., police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police have identified a suspect wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one person injured on the first block of North Mulberry Street Saturday night.

Isaiah Rodriguez, 26, of the 600 block of Third Street, Columbia, is charged with attempted homicide, persons not to possess firearms, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing the instruments of crime in connection to the incident, which occurred around 11:19 p.m. in the city, police say.

According to police, a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was located at the scene Saturday night by officers responding to reports of a large fight in which shots had been fired. Officers administered life-saving efforts at the scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery, police say.

Witnesses told police that the shooting occurred after a fight broke out among guests at a large party. One man involved in the altercations, later identified as Rodriguez, allegedly left the scene, retrieved a gun, and returned, firing several shots. The victim was struck several times, police say.

Rodriguez, who was acquainted with the victim, then fled the scene before officers arrived, police say.

Investigators spoke to witnesses and consulted video surveillance cameras in the area to help identify Rodriguez as the suspect, police say.