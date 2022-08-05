Lancaster woman, homeless man wanted for pizza shop stabbing: police

Joe Anthony Diaz Sr. and Jennifer Lee Rivera are wanted for aggravated assault with a knife for allegedly stabbing a man at a Lancaster pizza shop.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A homeless man and Lancaster woman are wanted by the Lancaster Bureau of Police for allegedly stabbing a man inside a restaurant.

Joe Anthony Diaz Sr., homeless but allegedly living in the City of Lancaster, and Jennifer Lee Rivera, of the 300 block of S. Prince St. are wanted for their role in the stabbing at a pizza shop.

On the night of July 13, police were dispatched to Dominion Pizza shop in the 300 block of S. Queen St. in Lancaster for a reported fight. The fight allegedly involved someone wielding a knife.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a male victim who had been stabbed in the torso. The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment and released.

An investigation followed and video evidence from the restaurant was obtained by police. Two suspects, Diaz Sr., and Rivera were identified and are wanted for aggravated assault in connection to the stabbing, according to police.

There is no booking photo of Rivera, but both suspects are seen together prior to the assault in this photo.