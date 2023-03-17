Lancaster police searching for man accused of raping mentally disabled person

Police say Daniel Vazquez, 67, of Lancaster, is aware of the charges against him and has been intentionally avoiding law enforcement.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man who is wanted for allegedly raping a mentally disabled person.

David Vazquez, 67, of the 900 block of Homeland Drive in Lancaster, was allegedly responsible for the care of this person.

The suspect is aware of the criminal charges against him and has been intentionally avoiding law enforcement officials, police said.

Vazquez is charged with one count of Rape of Victim with Mental Disability, one count of Sexual Assault, one count of Institutional Sexual Assault of a Minor, one count of Indecent Assault, one count of Corruption of Minors, one count of Endangering Welfare of Children and one count of Terroristic Threats.