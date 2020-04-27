Lancaster Police continue to investigate two shots-fired incidents on Lafayette St.

A 13-year-old suspect has been charged and arrested in an April 20 incident, but the suspects in an incident on April 26 remain unidentified, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Police say they are investigating separate shots-fired incidents that occurred last week on Lafayette Street.

The first incident occurred April 20 at about 10:56 p.m. on the 500 block of Lafayette Street, police say.

Officers discovered two homes on the block had been struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported, according to police. Several spent shell casings were recovered from the scene.

A private video surveillance camera captured images of three unknown suspects who took part in firing shots toward the homes, police say. One of the suspects was seen touching a parked car with his hand. Police were able to locate the vehicle and lift a latent fingerprint from it.

Investigators ran the print through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System and found a potential match, police say. Additional investigation and verification allowed police to confirm that the print belonged to a 13-year-old male juvenile resident of Lancaster, according to police.

The juvenile was charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, six counts of attempted aggravated assault, six counts of recklessly endangering another person, criminal conspiracy, and related firearms violations.

The juvenile was spotted Sunday morning on the 400 block of S. Lime St. by an officer on patrol and was taken into custody. He was arraigned on the charges and detained at the Youth Intervention Center, police say.

On April 23 at about 5:22 a.m., there was a second shots-fired incident on Lafayette Street -- this time on the 400 block, police say. No one was injured, and shell casings were found and collected from the scene, according to police.