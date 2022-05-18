Lancaster is looking for 4 part-time police cadets

The Cadet Program fills the gap that exists between high school graduation and the 21st birthday of those interested in becoming police officers, city officials say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster’s Police Bureau is seeking candidates interested in become police officers to fill four part-time positions as cadets.

The Cadet Program fills the gap that exists between high school graduation and the 21st birthday of those interested in becoming police officers, city officials said in a press release.

The program will strengthen the knowledge and training of police aspirants and aims to increase representation among people of color and women within the Lancaster City Bureau of Police and strengthen the relationship between the youth of the community and the police.

“This special program is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get valuable, one-of-a-kind experience serving the Lancaster community," Lancaster Police Chief John Bey said in a statement. "We are looking for enthusiastic, dedicated cadets to join our team of public servants."

To encourage local interest and build a bureau that reflects our community, School District of Lancaster students will be given preference for these positions.

The Cadet Program last took place in 2020 and led to a successful addition to the Bureau of Police.

Prospective cadets can find more information and apply here.

The Cadet Program is one of many initiatives the police bureau is spearheading to connect with the community.