Lancaster man arrested for stabbing during argument over money

Phillip Trimble, 36, of Lancaster, is accused of stabbing an acquaintance during an argument over money.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing an acquaintance during an argument over money.

Police say they were called out to the intersection of West Locust Street and Park Avenue in Ephrata Borough around 8:53 p.m. on Sept. 27 for report of a stabbing.

According to officers, interviews and an investigation determined that Phillip Trimble, 36, had stabbed a 34-year-old acquaintance from Ephrata during a dispute over debt. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound on his arm.