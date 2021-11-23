Lancaster men accused of attacking man in wheelchair, robbing him

Dave Hunter and William Reyes are both charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, and simple assault in the Nov. 14 incident outside a Lancaster convenience store.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two Lancaster County men are facing charges after police say they attacked a wheelchair-bound man outside a downtown convenience store, throwing him from his wheelchair and stealing his clothes and other possessions.

Dave Dwayne Hunter, 29, of Lancaster Township, and William Alexis Reyes, 27, of Lancaster, are charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and simple assault in the alleged incident, which occurred at about 8:45 p.m. outside a Sunoco gas station and convenience store on the 100 block of West Orange Street on Nov. 14, according to Lancaster Police.

Police say the victim, who was in a wheelchair due to his foot being in a cast, was attacked by the two suspects during a confrontation outside the store.

Hunter allegedly took blankets and clothing from the victim's body, and then began to search through his jacket pockets for other possessions.

Reyes, who has no fixed address, allegedly watched from nearby as Hunter searched through the victim's jacket and removed items, placing some of them inside a car and passing others to him, according to police.

Police say Hunter then tipped the man's wheelchair over, spilling him to the ground. He then allegedly took the man's duffel bag and grabbed clothing, blankets and other items from inside, handing them to Reyes, who placed the items in the car.

Police say the items were worth an estimated $65.

After the alleged attack, Hunter fled the scene in the car, while Reyes stayed behind, according to police. Reyes allegedly pushed the man in his wheelchair to the first block of North Prince Street, where he then attacked the man again, throwing him to the ground and striking him with his fists and feet.

Reyes also allegedly threw the victim's wheelchair at him, police claim.

The victim sustained a cut to his wrist and reported feeling pain, discomfort and swelling to his head, back and legs, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say portions of the incident were captured on video footage.

Hunter was arrested Saturday and taken to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post bail of $50,000 following his arraignment.