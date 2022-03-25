Lancaster man accused of sexually assaulting multiple teen girls

Police say Robert Medina Jr. engaged in sexual relations with at least three victims, the youngest of whom was 12 at the time of the alleged assault.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man is facing numerous charges after an investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted multiple juvenile girls over the course of several months.

Robert Medina Jr. is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, according to Lancaster Police.

Over the course of their investigation of Medina, which ran from September 2021 to earlier this month, police determined he had engaged in, or attempted to engage in, sexual relationships with three girls.

The victims were between 12 and 14-years-old at the time of the alleged sexual assaults, according to police.

Medina was taken into custody after attempting to arrange a meeting for a sexual encounter with a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl, police say. The detective contacted Medina via social media and on his phone, according to police.

Medina allegedly agreed to meet the detective at Park City Mall, where he was taken into custody when he arrived at the appointed meeting place, police say.