Lancaster man sentenced to up to decade in prison for years long abuse of teen victim

Louis Gianoukas, 39, will serve up to a decade in prison and must register his whereabouts with police under Megan's Law for his sexual abuse of a teenage victim.
Credit: Crimewatch

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to a decade in prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl for years.

Louis Gianoukas, 39, previously pleaded guilty to three felonies and a misdemeanor in connection to the abuse of the victim.

He was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison, and Gianoukas must register his whereabouts with police under Megan's Law.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, in a sentencing memo, said that the years long abuse the victim suffered "wasn't every day, but it was a lot," according to the victim's report.

Officials say the abuse was disclosed after it had stopped, when the victim was 17-years-old.

Haverstick asked the judge to impose a sentence in the aggravated range on the statutory sexual assault charge, and for a consecutive sentence on the corruption charge. The judge ordered both. 

Now, Gianoukas will serve time in prison.