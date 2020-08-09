Lancaster man sentenced to up to decade in prison for years long abuse of teen victim

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to a decade in prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl for years.
Louis Gianoukas, 39, previously pleaded guilty to three felonies and a misdemeanor in connection to the abuse of the victim.
He was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison, and Gianoukas must register his whereabouts with police under Megan's Law.
Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, in a sentencing memo, said that the years long abuse the victim suffered "wasn't every day, but it was a lot," according to the victim's report.
Officials say the abuse was disclosed after it had stopped, when the victim was 17-years-old.
Haverstick asked the judge to impose a sentence in the aggravated range on the statutory sexual assault charge, and for a consecutive sentence on the corruption charge. The judge ordered both.
Now, Gianoukas will serve time in prison.