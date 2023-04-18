Lancaster man sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for aggravated assault

Israel Sanabria Jr., 43, was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad after a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault and false identification.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been sentenced to between 10 years and seven months to 23 years and five months in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Israel Sanabria Jr., 43, from the City of Lancaster, was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad after a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault and false identification to law enforcement following a trial in November.

Sanabria Jr. pleaded guilty to four additional dockets, including charges of driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under a license suspension and possessing a controlled substance stemming from conduct ranging from 2019 to 2022.

Assistant District Attorney CJ Restemayer prosecuted the case and asked for an aggravated range sentence on the aggravated assault and that the sentences on the guilty pleas run consecutively.

Evidence presented during the trial showed Sanabria Jr. calling the victim over 3,000 times from prison even though there was a bail condition preventing him from doing so.

Medical experts and a domestic violence expert testified at the trial as well and pictures of the extensive injuries to the victim were presented, as well as a video of the assault.

Restemayer read parts of the victim's statement, which recounted the abuse they suffered at the hands of Sanabria Jr.

The defendant spoke for nearly 30 minutes when given the opportunity by Judge Conrad and stated he did not get adequate representation from his trial attorney and that he should not have been convicted of aggravated assault.

He was appointed a new counsel different from his representation at trial and, against the advice of the new counsel, took the time to speak at length during his sentencing proceeding about the victim, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Judge Conrad responded that the defense counsel did “a superb job” representing him and the conduct he displayed on video presented during the trial was what the defendant should have been worried about.

He also added the defendant’s history of violence toward women, his repeated violent conduct toward the victim, and the defendant’s lack of remorse for the injuries he caused the victim.

He gave the defendant the same “5,4,3,2,1” countdown before ordering the sentence that Sanabria Jr. gave the victim before assaulting them multiple times.