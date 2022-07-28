Lancaster man faces up to 15 years in prison after assaulting senior citizen

Nathaniel Hurricane Fields IV, 35, was sentenced to 6 ½ to 15 years in prison, must pay restitution and complete a year of probation after his release.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for assaulting a senior citizen he rear-ended in 2021.

Nathaniel Hurricane Fields IV, 35, must also pay $8,515 in restitution and complete a year of probation after he is released from prison.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Wilson prosecuted the case. She mentioned that Fields IV had 14 prior driving under suspension offenses.

“This was an unprovoked assault that left the victim with significant injuries that he is still dealing with today,” Wilson said during the sentencing proceeding. “[The defendant] shouldn’t have even been on the road that day. He deserves a harsh sentence.”