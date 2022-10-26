Lancaster man accused of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy sentenced after pleading guilty

Noel Thompson, 22, was accused of selling fentanyl to a person who later ingested the drugs and died of an overdose on Nov. 15, 2020.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Noel Thompson, 22, was sentenced to five to ten years in prison following the negotiated plea agreement.

The sentencing stems from a Nov. 15, 2020 incident when the Manheim Township Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Revere Road for the report of a cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, police found a 20-year-old victim deceased from acute fentanyl toxicity. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Police conducted interviews and a search of the victim's phone and discovered that he purchased pills that appeared as Percocet but were laced with fentanyl from Thompson.

The victim’s friend, Jade Walmer, arranged the drug transaction.