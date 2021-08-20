Lancaster man convicted of kidnapping 13-year-old Indiana girl

Andrew E. Holland, 39, was found guilty on all charges brought against him related to the kidnapping case of a 13-year-old Indiana girl.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been convicted of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from her Indiana home after pursuing her online in December 2020, according to prosecutors.

Earlier this week, Andrew E. Holland, 39, was found guilty of felony kidnapping, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault in addition to other related charges.

Witnesses, including the teen he kidnapped, testified during his three-day trial. Testimony revealed that the teen had been reported as a runaway by her family to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Indiana. Authorities in her home state found social media messages between the girl and Holland, according to prosecutors.

After kidnapping the girl, Holland took her to two separate hotels in East and West Hempfield Townships. Lancaster County authorities took him into custody after investigators obtained his location via his cell phone.

ADA Amy Miller called Holland, "every parent's worst nightmare," while the defendant stated that he "saved" the girl from her homelife.