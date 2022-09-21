Lancaster City man convicted of possession, dissemination of child pornography

De Ok Kar, 42, possessed and shared multiple digital video files of children under the age of 18 engaged in a prohibited sexual act or the simulation of such act.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Last week, a Lancaster City man was convicted on seven charges related to disseminating and possessing child pornography, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

De Ok Kar, 42, of the 200 block of West King Street, was found guilty after Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart presented evidence and testimony that he had possessed and shared multiple digital video files of children under the age of 18 engaged in a prohibited sexual act or the simulation of such act, also according to the district attorney's office.

Swinehart added that the defendant saved and possessed child pornography on his cell phone and laptop. He was also part of a group that would trade the pornography on Facebook.

In total, Kar was found guilty on two charges of possession of child pornography, one count of disseminating child pornography, and four counts of criminal use of a communication facility.