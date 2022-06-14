Lancaster man arrested and charged with several sexual abuse of children crimes

Police say they were tipped off to the activity and allegedly found over 100 photos and videos of child pornography on the suspect's phone.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Manheim man is facing charges after police found several videos and images of child pornography on a cell phone.

Jovany Rojas Cortes, from Manheim, was arrested and charged on sexual abuse of children and child pornography charges in the afternoon of June 8. 2022, according to Manheim police.

Illicit activity was detected by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which was traced to Manheim Township on March 10, 2022.

Manheim detectives obtained a search warrant on the location of the child pornography and found a cellphone in Rojas Cortes' bedroom. The phone allegedly contained 61 videos and over 93 photos of child pornography. Police say he allegedly used the popular messaging app 'Kik" to obtain the pornography.

Rojas Cortes was charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse of Children and one count of Criminal Use of a Communications Facility.