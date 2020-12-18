Lancaster man charged with attempted homicide after shots-fired incident Wednesday

Ismael Rosario, 25, allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle as it left the scene of a dispute on the 500 block of N. Plum St., police say. The car was hit 4 times

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 25-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with attempted homicide and other offenses stemming from a shots-fired incident on the 500 block of N. Plum Street Wednesday night.

Ismael Felix Rosario is also charged with persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person in the incident, which occurred around 8:12 p.m., Lancaster Police say.

According to police, Rosario was part of a dispute involving several people that ended when some of the participants left the scene in a black sedan.

As the car left, someone fired several shots at the vehicle, striking it four times, police say. Some of the impacts were close to the head of the vehicle's driver, according to police.

No injuries were reported, police say.

Through investigation, police determined Rosario was the shooter. He was located in a home on the 500 block of N. Plum Street and taken into custody without incident.