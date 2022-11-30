Lancaster man charged with sexual assault of teen

According to police, Roman Jr. is accused of sexually assaulting a teen victim on numerous occasions between April and August of 2019.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been charged with sexual assault of a minor, according to the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

Jose Diego Roman Jr., 37, from Lancaster was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and indecent assault, according to the Lancaster County Office of the District Attorney.

According to police, Roman Jr. is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage victim on numerous occasions between April and August of 2019.

The assault reportedly occurred at residences in East and West Hempfield Townships.