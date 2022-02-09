Lancaster man charged with manufacturing and distribution of child pornography

Officials say the investigation was extremely intensive and involved the assistance of many detectives part of the Special Investigations Unit.

LANCASTER, Pa. — On Feb 8 officials with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police announced the arrest of a man in association with the manufacturing and distribution of child pornography.

Officials say on Sept. 13, 2021 an investigation into the possession or manufacturing of child pornography was started by a Lancaster City Bureau of Police detective after receiving a CyberTip through the Internet Crime Against Children task force.

According to officials, this led to a months long investigation, resulting in the arrest on Feb. 3 of 45-year-old Emmanuel Worrell of Lancaster.

Officials say the investigation was extremely intensive and involved the assistance of many detectives part of the Special Investigations Unit.

Worrell is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children child pornography, two counts of sexual abuse of children child pornography, dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depiction, and criminal use of communication facility.

Worrell’s bail was set at $200,000.