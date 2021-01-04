Lancaster man charged with manslaughter after infant son dies while in his care

After smoking marijuana, Sturkey placed his son on the floor next to him before falling asleep. He said when he woke up, his son was not breathing.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Rolston A. Sturkey, 30, has been charged with manslaughter following the death of his 3-month-old son, who died of asphyxiation while in his care according to Manheim Township police.

Officers arrived at the 700 block of Wyncroft Lane in Lancaster on Sept. 7 to find the infant unresponsive, according to the affidavit. Emergency responders were unable to revive the child.

Sturkey told police that the night before, after smoking marijuana, he placed his son on the floor next to him before falling asleep. He said when he woke up, his son was not breathing.

An autopsy confirmed Sturkey's story, which determined the child died of accidental asphyxiation.

While at the residence, police also found 14.84 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, and $1,680 in cash. Sturkey confirmed this all belonged to him.

He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and two drug charges.