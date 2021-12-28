Lancaster man charged with Christmas day stabbing

Officials say a Lancaster man stabbed another person during a domestic dispute Christmas morning in Manheim Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Township Police arrested a Lancaster County man on Christmas day after he allegedly stabbed a person after an argument.

Officials say 22-year-old Rayvon Thomas, of Lancaster, stabbed another person during a domestic dispute on Christmas morning at his home on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township.

Thomas and the other person were arguing when Thomas grabbed a paring knife, at which point the two people began to wrestle, police said.

While the two were wrestling on the ground, Thomas reportedly stabbed the other person multiple times in the chest.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries where emergency procedures were performed. Authorities have not released an update on the victim's condition. It is unclear how the victim and Thomas knew each other.