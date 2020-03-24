Lancaster man charged after found in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana

Michael Oberdorff, 20, is charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and prohibited offensive weapons

A Lancaster man is facing possession with intent to deliver charges after police found him with marijuana after a pursuit.

On March 18, around 10:20 a.m. a Manor Township police officer tried to stop a vehicle headed eastbound on Charlestown Road.

The vehicle, driven by Julius Taylor, 27, fled from the officer at a high rate of speed, turning into the Manor Township Park and continuing to drive through the grass. Eventually stopping partly on the grass and parking area.

The officers could smell an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of vehicle turned up 9 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and a backpack with 52 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and a pink taser.

A passenger, Michael Oberdorff, 20, admitted to police that the suspected crack cocaine and marijuana were his.

He is charged with possession with intent to deliver and prohibited offensive weapons.

The driver Julius Taylor, 27, was fleeing from police and driving with a suspended license.