Lancaster man accused of taking 'upskirt' photos of women in the city

Ricardo Hernandez-Franqui is charged with invasion of privacy, possessing the instruments of crime, and harassment, according to Lancaster Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man is facing several misdemeanor and summary charges after allegedly taking "upskirt" photos of multiple woman in separate incidents in August and September, according to Lancaster Police.

Ricardo Hernandez-Franqui, 28, of the first block of West Strawberry Street, was charged after a September 28 incident in the city, when police received a report of an attempted sexual assault that occurred around 2:09 p.m. in the area of West Grant and North Charlotte streets.

Police say a man, later identified as Hernandez-Franqui, attempted to sexually assault the woman, who screamed for help. Two bystanders assisted her and detained Hernandez-Franqui, who was still on the scene when police arrived.

According to police, the victim said she was walking on West Grant Street when Hernandez-Franqui approached her from behind, lifted the back of her skirt, and held a phone close to her body. The victim yelled for help, and that is when the bystanders assisted her in detaining the suspect, police say.

The victim told police she believed the suspect was using his phone to record video of her body when he lifted her skirt.

On Sept. 29, police obtained a warrant to search Hernandez-Franqui's phone. The search yielded numerous videos of surreptitious videos of women's buttocks, including one from the alleged incident on the previous day, police say.

The search also yielded video from an incident that had been reported to police on August 26, that occurred on the 300 block of N. Prince St.

In that incident, police say, Hernandez-Franqui walked behind women, recording video of one woman's buttocks. He then bumped into the victim, put the phone under her dress and continued recording video before fleeing, according to police.

After consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, police charged Hernandez-Franqui with invasion of privacy, possessing the instruments of crime, and harassment in connection to the Sept. 28 incident, and invasion of privacy, possessing the instruments of crime, and harassment in connection to the August 26 incident.