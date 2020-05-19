Lancaster man accused of breaking into woman's home, damaging her property

James Boyer, 33, was found asleep in the victim's bed by officers dispatched to the scene, according to East Lampeter Township Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police have charged a 33-year-old Lancaster man with burglary and drug offenses after he allegedly broke into a woman's home and caused "thousands of dollars worth" of damage to the victim's property.

James Boyer, of the 1700 block of Judie Lane, is also charged with criminal mischief, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the incident, which occurred Friday afternoon on the 2200 block of Harmony Hill Drive, police say.

According to police, at about 4 p.m., officers dispatched to the scene located Boyer asleep in the victim's bed. He and the victim knew each other, but he did not have permission to be in the victim's home, police say.

Boyer allegedly gained entry to the home by climbing through a window, and once inside, he damaged thousands of dollars worth of the victim's property, according to police.

He was found to be in possession of Clonazepam, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia when he was taken into custody, police allege.