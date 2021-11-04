Lancaster man accused of repeatedly assaulting infant siblings over 6-month span

John Garcia is charged with six felonies in the case. One of the victims suffered a broken femur and a fractured spine, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 20-year-old Lancaster man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he repeatedly assaulted two infant children over a span of several months, leaving both with broken bones and other injuries.

One of the children suffered a fractured spine, according to police.

John Ben Garcia, of the 100 block of North Broad Street, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of children, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by East Hempfield Township Police.

The alleged assaults on the infant siblings occurred at a home on the 1500 block of Ridgeview Avenue between April and September, police claim.

Police began investigating when the infant with the fractured spine was treated at Lancaster General Hospital on Sept. 14.

That infant also suffered a fractured femur, which Garcia told police occurred when he accidentally sat on the baby's leg while he was putting it to bed. But medical records indicated the child's injuries were more serious and likely caused by "non-accidental trauma," according to the complaint.

Both victims were taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Both were found to have multiple bone fractures in various stages of healing, police say. Medical records indicate the children were injured repeatedly from April through September.

When questioned by police, Garcia said he was often caring for the children alone and became frustrated, the complaint states.

Court records show Garcia was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail following his arraignment.