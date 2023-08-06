x
Lancaster home intruder shot by police

Officers were dispatched to an occupied residence on the first block of West New Street, Lancaster to investigate a robbery just after midnight on Sunday.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police were dispatched to an occupied residence on the first block of West New Street, Lancaster to investigate a reported burglary at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Once police arrived, the resident confirmed that the intruder was still inside; shortly after, the suspect exited the house and confronted officers by pointing a firearm at them.

After the confrontation, police shot at the burglar, striking him. The intruder was then taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police notified the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, who are investigating the incident.

   

