Lancaster home intruder shot by police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police were dispatched to an occupied residence on the first block of West New Street, Lancaster to investigate a reported burglary at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Once police arrived, the resident confirmed that the intruder was still inside; shortly after, the suspect exited the house and confronted officers by pointing a firearm at them.

After the confrontation, police shot at the burglar, striking him. The intruder was then taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.