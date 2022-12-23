Lancaster man hired to clean out shed charged with burglary and criminal mischief

The victim was out of state working when Rashid allegedly began threatening them over the phone and refusing to leave the premises.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with burglary following an alleged attempted trespassing, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Gran Khan Abdul Rashid, 23, from Lancaster, was reportedly hired to clean a shed in the backyard of the victim's property on Nov. 30. However, he was never given permission to enter the home.

The victim was out of state working when Rashid allegedly began threatening them over the phone and refusing to leave the premises. Additionally, the victim received text messages from Rashid where he threatened to break into the home and break the victim's property.

When Manheim Township police officers arrived at the home, Rashid was gone.

An investigation of the premises revealed several screens raised on the windows, holes along the bottom of the screens, a cracked exterior window pane, and lawn chairs moved under a window to apparently gain access.

All of the windows were locked and it appeared Rashid was unable to enter the home.

A criminal complaint was filed, charging Rashid with burglary and criminal mischief. He turned himself in to authorities on Dec. 22.