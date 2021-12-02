Lancaster man indicted by federal grand jury on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering

Dwyane Sherman, 47, is accused of conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and sending thousands of dollars in illegal drug proceeds to Mexico.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 47-year-old Lancaster man was indicted Wednesday in federal court for charges of drug trafficking and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday.

Dwayne Sherman was indicted by a federal grand jury on eight different charges, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

He is accused of conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine over a three-year period from October 2015 through may 2018, Gurganus said.

The criminal conspiracy covered parts of Pennsylvania, California, and elsewhere, according to Gurganus.

Sherman was previously charged in October 2015 and awaiting trial in the Middle District of Pennsylvania on money laundering charges related to sending thousands of dollars in drug related proceeds to Mexico to pay for illegal controlled substances, Gurganus said.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Hawthorne (California) Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio is prosecuting the case.