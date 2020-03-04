Lancaster Drug Task Force, SERT team raid Rockland Street home; 2 people arrested

Dequan Brown, 28, and Jazzlyn Alvarado, 21, were taken into custody after police found 2 stolen handguns and about 5 ounces of marijuana at the home, authorities say

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 28-year-old Lancaster man was taken into custody Thursday after the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team and the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided his Rockland Street home Tuesday.

Dequan Marquis Brown, of the 600 block of Rockland Street, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana and receiving stolen property after investigators discovered two stolen pistols, ammunition, and several ounces of marijuana in his home during the raid.

Jazzlyn Shinay Alvarado, 21, of the same address, was also charged with two felony counts of receiving stolen property related to the guns, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Brown is being held at Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail. Alvarado's bail was set at $50,000 unsecured, which means she is free until her next court appearance, according to the DA.

The home was raided Tuesday morning, according to police. The SERT Bearcat, an armored vehicle, was on the city block during the raid, while police entered the home by ramming the doors open.

Team members were positioned throughout the area, including officers who guarded windows to prevent anyone inside from leaving, according to police.

Police recovered a Walther P22 semiautomatic handgun and a Charter Arms .22-caliber revolver. A box of .22-caliber ammunition and other loose ammunition were also found by investigators, police say.

About five ounces of marijuana was also recovered at the scene, according to police.

There were other individuals present at the time of the raid, but Brown and Alvarado were the only ones charged at the time.

Additional charges could be forthcoming, according to the DA.