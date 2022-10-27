Lancaster County woman sentenced after admitting to theft of government funds

Sally Schrom, 67, of Mountville, was sentenced to two years of probation for stealing government funds.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced a Lancaster County woman today for theft of government funds.

Sally Schrom, 67, of Mountville, was sentenced for collecting her deceased aunt's benefits.

Following her aunt’s death in April 2017, Schrom admitted she unlawfully received and used federal military retirement benefits and federal civilian retirement benefits that were paid to her aunt through November 2019.

The fraudulently collected benefits totaled over $73,000 -- $13,000 of which were previously reclaimed by the government.

Schrom was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $59,587 in restitution.