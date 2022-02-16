Lancaster County woman sentenced to 2 to 5 years in prison following her fifth DUI conviction

Robin Endy, 63, of Narvon, was also driving with a suspended license, and her vehicle's registration was expired, according to police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Robin Endy, 63, of Narvon has been sentenced to two to five years in prison following her fifth DUI conviction, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

On Feb. 12, East Cocalico Township Police were on routine patrol on North Reading Road. The officers ran Endy's Gray Nissan SUV’s registration and found it was expired, according to police.

Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, which ignored the emergency lights and sirens and pulled into a gas station. Endy reportedly pulled up to the wrong side of a gas pump and the officers asked that she return to her vehicle. The officers then noticed the strong smell of alcohol coming off Endy.

She reportedly told police that she was "very drunk," before proceeding to fail field sobriety tests. Officers found that she had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .163%.

Officers then looked up Endy’s license which showed it was suspended due to previous DUIs.

Endy was also found guilty of driving under suspension, DUI related while DUI, and summary registration offenses.