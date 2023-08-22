Lancaster County woman charged with grandmother's death during argument

According to State Police, Shasta Sigman, 24, was charged with causing injuries to her grandmother during an altercation that she later succumbed to.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in Lancaster announced that a Willow Street woman has been taken into custody for the death of her grandmother.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Sigman Road in Providence Township to investigate reports of an 82-year-old woman suffering from cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, troopers were informed by witnesses that the woman had gotten into a verbal argument with her granddaughter, Shasta Sigman, 24, of Willow Street, Lancaster County. Reportedly, the altercation turned physical with Sigman pushing and hitting the victim until she fell unconscious.

EMS at the scene were able to obtain a pulse from the victim and transported her to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.