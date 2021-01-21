x
Lancaster County woman charged in York County woman's 2019 overdose death

Samantha Criswell, 20, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and related offenses, police say.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a Lancaster County woman in connection to the 2019 overdose death of a 23-year-old York County woman.

Samantha Criswell, of Marietta, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of children after a 16-month investigation by Lower Windsor Township Police.

Police determined that Criswell obtained and delivered narcotics to Tracy Beck, who later suffered a fatal overdose on Aug. 8, 2019 on Massa Drive in Lower Windsor Township.

Criswell was charged on Jan. 15 and arraigned on Thursday, police say. Bail was set at $75,000. Criswell was remanded to York County Prison after failing to post bail.