West Hempfield Township man facing charges after raid of home reveals drugs & cash

Paul Katherman Jr., 47, is facing six felonies and a misdemeanor after a raid of his home uncovered a marijuana grow and drug dealing operation.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A West Hempfield Township man is facing charges after a raid of his home uncovered a marijuana grow and drug dealing operation.

Paul Katherman Jr., 47, is facing six felonies and a misdemeanor in connection to the raid.

Police say a three-month investigation uncovered the operation at the West Hempfield Township home, located in the 4500 block of Klinesville Road.

On October 15, Drug Task Force detectives raided the home, and seized the following:

41 live marijuana plants being grown indoors

1,495 grams of dry marijuana

3,840 grams of THC gummies

1,007 grams of THC wax

108 THC vape cartridges

232 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Various paraphernalia

$20,000 in cash

Katherman Jr. waived a preliminary hearing during the week of October 28 when all charges were held over for disposition in Lancaster County Court.

He posted $100,000 bail via a bondsman.

Now, he will face charges.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided a West Hempfield Twp. home earlier this month and found:

- 8.5 POUNDS of #THC gummies

- 3.3 POUNDS of dry #marijuana

- 2.2 POUNDS of THC wax

- 41 live marijuana plants

- Psilocybin mushrooms

- $20K cash pic.twitter.com/y4TygYWD85 — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) October 29, 2020