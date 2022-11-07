Man in his 30s allegedly solicited sex from 14-year-old

William Vinkavick, 36, of Akron, was arrested and charged with attempted statutory sexual assault and related charges.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Akron man was arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit sex from an underaged girl.

According to police, an investigation revealed that William Vinkavick, 36, of Akron, enticed who he thought was a 14-year-old girl to meet him to have sex.

Vinkavick acknowledged through their conversation on Facebook Messenger that he thought the person he was speaking with was 14 years of age.

The accused was charged with attempted statutory sexual assault, solicitation to commit statutory assault, attempt to commit involuntary sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, obscene and other sexual materials, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors.