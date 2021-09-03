Lancaster man will serve up to 25 years in prison for 2020 stabbing that left another man injured

Kenneth Clark was convicted of stabbing the victim twice after the victim told him he did not have a lighter, prosecutors say. The incident occurred on Oct. 21, 2020

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to 25 years in state prison after being convicted of stabbing a man last year on the 400 block of Beaver Street in the city, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Kenneth Clark was sentenced to a term of 12.5 to 25 years by Judge Donald Totaro after being found guilty of aggravated assault -- significant bodily injury and possession of an instrument of crime, prosecutors say.

According to evidence presented at trial, Clark stabbed another man twice after the victim told him he did not have a lighter.

Clark was extremely intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to prosecutors.

During the trail, Clark was verbally and physically unruly and had to be removed from the courtroom for the duration of the proceedings, prosecutors say.

Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Baker argued that Clark was a clear danger to society and showed through his actions that he is not amenable to rehabilitation.

Totaro sentenced Clark in the aggravated range of the sentencing guidelines on the Instrument of a Crime charge due to Clark’s actions during the incident, his demeanor in the courtroom, assaultive behavior at Lancaster County Prison, his rejection of all programming at LCP and the DOC, and the fact that he was released from the DOC four months prior to the stabbing.