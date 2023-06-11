One person hospitalized in Lancaster County stabbing

Dispatchers confirmed that one person was sent to Lancaster General Hospital after an apparent stabbing on the 100 block of Washington Avenue in Ephrata Borough.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Update, 8:10 p.m.: According to Ephrata Police, Bryson Puryear, 28, was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing someone on the sidewalk.

Police stated that a resident sitting on his porch intervened, which caused Puryear to flee the scene.

Puryear was caught by police a block from the incident and was charged with Aggravated Assault.

The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment for a stab wound in the back.

Previous: Lancaster County dispatch confirmed that one person was transported to Lancaster General Hospital after a stabbing Sunday evening in Ephrata.

Dispatchers say Ephrata Police arrived at the 100 block of Washington Avenue around 5 p.m. to investigate the alleged incident.