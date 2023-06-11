One person hospitalized in Lancaster County stabbing

EPHRATA, Pa. — Update, 8:10 p.m.: According to Ephrata Police, Bryson Puryear, 28, was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing someone on the sidewalk.
Police stated that a resident sitting on his porch intervened, which caused Puryear to flee the scene.
Puryear was caught by police a block from the incident and was charged with Aggravated Assault.
The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment for a stab wound in the back.
Previous: Lancaster County dispatch confirmed that one person was transported to Lancaster General Hospital after a stabbing Sunday evening in Ephrata.
Dispatchers say Ephrata Police arrived at the 100 block of Washington Avenue around 5 p.m. to investigate the alleged incident.
The status and identity of the victim are currently unknown, and there is no word on any arrests.