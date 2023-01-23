Lancaster County police searching for two allegedly involved in $6,000 iPhone and iPad theft

The suspects allegedly cut the cords of several Apple products at Lancaster County phone stores and ran off with them, stealing over $6,000 in products.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Lampeter Township police are investigating a series of Apple product thefts that happened in early January.

According to police, the thefts occurred at a T-Mobile at 6:18 p.m. and an AT&T at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3. Both robberies reportedly occurred in West Lampeter Township.

The pictured male suspects allegedly cut the cords of three iPhone 13s, four Apple iPhone 14s, and two Apple iPads that were on display in the stores.

After cutting the cords, the men fled the store with the stolen products, totaling $6,757.

According to police, they fled in a gray Jeep Renegade.

It is believed that the men are involved in multiple thefts around the county.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Department of Police at 717-464-2421.