Lancaster County police searching for man accused of stealing $1,000 in merchandise

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting $1,000 in merchandise from a Lancaster County store.
According to East Lampeter Township Police, at 3:15 p.m., on Sunday, May 28 the suspect reportedly entered the Polo Ralph Lauren store in the Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East.
The man allegedly pulled a number of clothing items from display racks, removed security sensors and stuffed the merchandise down his pants before leaving the store without paying.
Several minutes later, the same man re-entered the store, according to police. He reportedly picked up more merchandise and, again, shoved the clothing down his pants.
Upon exiting the store a second time, a security alarm alerted store employees to the theft which reportedly amounted to over $1,000.
The suspect was wearing a gray Eagles #62 Jason Kelce shirt, denim jeans and a black Nike brand baseball-style hat, along with gray running shoes.
Anyone who may be familiar with the suspect and has information regarding this crime has been asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.