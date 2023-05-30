Lancaster County police searching for man accused of stealing $1,000 in merchandise

The man allegedly pulled a number of clothing items from display racks, removed security sensors and stuffed the merchandise down his pants.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting $1,000 in merchandise from a Lancaster County store.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, at 3:15 p.m., on Sunday, May 28 the suspect reportedly entered the Polo Ralph Lauren store in the Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East.

The man allegedly pulled a number of clothing items from display racks, removed security sensors and stuffed the merchandise down his pants before leaving the store without paying.

Several minutes later, the same man re-entered the store, according to police. He reportedly picked up more merchandise and, again, shoved the clothing down his pants.

Upon exiting the store a second time, a security alarm alerted store employees to the theft which reportedly amounted to over $1,000.

The suspect was wearing a gray Eagles #62 Jason Kelce shirt, denim jeans and a black Nike brand baseball-style hat, along with gray running shoes.