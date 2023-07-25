Lancaster County police searching for man accused of stealing watch, wallet from elderly man at YMCA

The suspect allegedly made $3,600 worth of purchases at JC Penny, LensCrafters and Victoria Secret at the Park City Mall.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are searching for a man accused of stealing an elderly man's wallet and watch at a YMCA.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on June 30 the pictured suspect stole an elderly man's wallet and watch from inside a locker at the YMCA on Harrisburg Ave.

The suspect then allegedly made $3,600 worth of purchases at JC Penny, LensCrafters and Victoria Secret at the Park City Mall.

Video footage from the mall shows the suspect arriving in an older model dark red Ford Excursion. According to police, the suspect was in the front passenger seat.

Witnesses describe the man as in his late 40's to early 50's. He reportedly has a light brown complexion, a thin build and is between 5'7" and 5'9" with a "scruffy goatee."

Video footage suggests he might have a tattoo on his left clavicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity and/or whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask to speak with Det. Boas or a working detective, or call 911 in case of an emergency. Tipsters can also call Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.