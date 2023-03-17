Lancaster County police searching for man accused of accepting home improvement payments, never finishing jobs

Jonathon Robert Smith, 26, from Red Lion is charged with two counts of home improvement fraud after three victims reported contacting him for jobs he never finished.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are searching for a man accused of defrauding several victims in a home improvement scam according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Jonathon Robert Smith, 26, from Red Lion is charged with two counts of home improvement fraud after two victims reported contacting him on Facebook in 2021.

According to police, the victims hired Smith to replace the front walkway, steps, and patio of their house. Smith started the job on Dec. 21, 2021, and was paid $2,700.

He cashed the check the same day. Smith told the victims he would return on Dec. 29 but never showed up. He allegedly told the victims that he would return on several dates, but never did.

Smith then agreed to finish the job in April 2022. On April 11, he dropped off a worker who was at the home for 2-3 hours but didn't finish the job, according to police.

The victims tried to contact Smith multiple times, but he did not answer their calls or texts. When they asked for a refund, Smith blocked them.

Another victim shared a similar experience with Smith. On April 4, he began working on the victim's garage.

That same day, the victim gave Smith a $750 down payment. He cashed the check, but never returned to finish the job despite the victim trying multiple times to contact him.

A criminal complaint has been filed and an arrest warrant has been obtained. Smith remains a wanted person at this time.