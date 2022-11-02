Lancaster County police investigating shooting that injured one

The victim reportedly told security staff that earlier that morning he was shot by an unknown man somewhere on Bethel Street in Columbia.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured one person.

On Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. the Columbia Police Department was notified by security staff at Lancaster General Hospital of a male shooting victim.

The victim reportedly told security staff that earlier that morning he was shot by an unknown man somewhere on Bethel Street in Columbia.

A Columbia police detective attempted to speak with the victim in further detail, but was unable to due the the victim receiving medical treatment.

At this point, no other information has been released on a suspect and the shooting location has not been confirmed.