Lancaster County police investigating shooting that injured one

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured one person.
On Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. the Columbia Police Department was notified by security staff at Lancaster General Hospital of a male shooting victim.
The victim reportedly told security staff that earlier that morning he was shot by an unknown man somewhere on Bethel Street in Columbia.
A Columbia police detective attempted to speak with the victim in further detail, but was unable to due the the victim receiving medical treatment.
At this point, no other information has been released on a suspect and the shooting location has not been confirmed.
Anyone with information related to this shooting has been encouraged to contact Detective Matt Leddy at 717-684-7735, extension 7210. Tips can also be submitted through CRIMEWATCH.